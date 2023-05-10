LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A month after being shot while responding to the mass shooting at a downtown bank, Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt is being moved to a rehabilitation facility.

LMPD shared the update on its social media Wednesday afternoon. It said, "Positive News: Ofc. Wilt was transferred today to begin the long rehabilitation process of his recovery journey. Obviously, we are very excited we have gotten to this point, but this will be another battle. Nick will keep fighting while we continue to keep praying." 

Earlier this week, Wilt's family released a statement indicating that he had been removed from a ventilator and all life-sustaining equipment. The statement also said doctors hoped to get him into Neuro Rehab, a move they said would be a "significant milestone" in his recovery. 

Wilt was shot in the head as he responded to the shooting at Old National Bank on April 10 that claimed the lives of five people. 

Wilt was in critical condition for weeks and underwent brain surgery, LMPD said surgeons determined that the "bullet is in a crucial area," but "for this type of injury the damage is minimal."

Earlier this week, Wilt's family said he "has shown neurological improvement" and can now follow some commands. He has also made progress in fighting infections including pneumonia, which is common for patients who had been  placed on a ventilator. 

