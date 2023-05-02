LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt, who was shot in the head during the mass shooting at Old National Bank, will be transferred back to University of Louisville Hospital after a "good night," the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said Tuesday.
Wilt was one of the first two officers who responded to the shooting in downtown Louisville on the morning of April 10, running right into the danger on what was his fourth shift ever on the force. He was shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he underwent brain surgery.
Wilt has been completely off a ventilator or ECMO for more than 48 hours. According to the Mayo Clinic, the device is used to pump blood "outside of your body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body. Blood flows from the right side of the heart to the membrane oxygenator in the heart-lung machine, and then is rewarmed and sent back to the body. This method allows the blood to "bypass" the heart and lungs, allowing these organs to rest and heal."
Last month, Wilt suffered a setback when he was diagnosed with pneumonia, which is common for patients placed on a ventilator. He was moved to Jewish Hospital, which specializes in lung treatment.
But after a good night at Jewish on Monday night, the police foundation said physicians there approved a move back to UofL Hospital to be monitored by the trauma team there. While he's still fighting pneumonia, it's become easier to manage, the foundation said.
While he's improving, LMPD said, Wilt is still working on responding to commands. remains in critical but stable condition.
