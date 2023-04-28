LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer shot in the head during the mass shooting at Old National Bank earlier this month is making incredible progress.
Officer Nick Wilt's family said the medical team is working to get him off the machines and medical equipment, according to an update shared by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Facebook Friday.
The next 24-36 hours will be critical in determining when Wilt will be off the ventilator and other devices.
His family said he's now able to open his eyes and look a them, however he's still listed in critical condition.
Wilt was one of the first two officers who responded to the shooting in downtown Louisville on the morning of April 10, running right into the danger on what was his fourth shift ever on the force. He was shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville hospital where he underwent brain surgery.
His family is asking the community to keep praying, to keep his fire going.
"He's fighting hard and we couldn't be more proud of him," the family said. "We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also still raising money for Wilt and his family.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
