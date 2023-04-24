LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot in the head as he responded to a mass shooting downtown earlier this month was honored with a banner bearing his name and likeness.
The "Wilt's Louisville" banner was unveiled Monday, two weeks after Officer Nickolas Wilt ran toward danger April 10 as a shooter inside the Old National Bank in the Preston Pointe building gunned down five of his colleagues before he was killed in a shootout with Officer Cory Galloway, who was first on the scene with Wilt.
Wilt was only four shifts out of the police academy when he was shot.
The Louisville Police Foundation, Supporting Heroes and community members along with national, state and local officials were on hand for Monday's unveiling.
The location was chosen for its visibility. Thousands of cars drive past the building at 9822 Bluegrass Parkway near Hurstbourne Lane and Interstate 64 every day. Now, they'll see the face of a man who is being called a hero is and still battling for his life in the hospital.
"Everyone needs to know this guy's name," said Troy LeBlanc, who owns the building and arranged for the banner to be donated and hung. "I think this helps get closer to that."
Community leaders don't want the public to forget Wilt's heroic actions as an LMPD officer. Wilt remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His twin brother, Zack, revealed last Tuesday that he recently suffered a setback when he was diagnosed with pneumonia, which is comment for patients placed on a ventilator. He was moved to Jewish Hospital, which specializes in lung treatment.
Rebecca Grignon Reker — who lost her husband Pete Grignon when he was gunned down in the line of duty 18 years ago — was also there for Monday's ceremony.
"This means so much to the family, to be able to see a physical representation of how much the community loves and appreciates the sacrifice that Nick has made," Grignon Reker said.
More than $200,000 has been donated to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to help the Wilt family.
LeBlanc said hanging the banner is the right thing to do.
"The whole point is to let the public know that there are people that care," he said. "There are people sending positive energy to the family. That's the point."
As Wilt continues to fight for his life, drivers on I-64 will see the reminder of his actions.
Sen. David Yates (D-Louisville) said it's also a reminder that change must happen.
"Standing with this sign behind me reminds me what I'm fighting for," Yates said. "That's for a better, safer community, and I believe that my colleagues will be doing the same thing. I can't tell you what will come out of it, but I can tell you there's been some very good conversations already."
LeBlanc said he plans to keep the banner up as long as possible.
Related Stories:
- More than $11,000 raised at Louisville car show for LMPD officer injured in mass shooting
- Louisville police officer injured in mass shooting battling new medical concern
- Violent weekend in Louisville met with outrage, apathy as city grapples with how to change
- 5 dead, at least a dozen injured after another violent weekend in Louisville
- 'I am doing what I can'| Louisville community comes together to donate blood in wake of mass shooting
- 988 suicide crisis hotline sees 24% increase locally since Louisville mass shooting
- How to help victims of mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville
- Hearts, crosses placed at memorial outside Old National Bank filling with notes, messages
- 'I feel a lot of things. Most of it is guilt.' | Bank employee among hundreds at vigil honoring victims, survivors of Louisville mass shooting
- GRAPHIC | 911 calls released by Louisville police from mass shooting that killed 5, injured 9
- Mother of Louisville mass shooter called 911 trying to stop shootings
- Family of Louisville shooter said he had 'mental health challenges' but 'no warning signs' of 'shocking' mass shooting
- Louisville police release body camera video from response to mass shooting at downtown bank
- Parents, children working through their emotions after Monday's mass shooting in Louisville
- Resources available for those struggling in the days following Louisville mass shooting
- Louisville police release body camera video from response to mass shooting at downtown bank
- 6 dead, including shooter, and 8 injured after gunman opens fire in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.