LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of the Louisville Metro Police officer hit by gunfire after rushing to the scene of a mass shooting is sharing an update on his condition.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted the update from Officer Nickolas Wilt's twin brother Zack on Tuesday. It said, "Nick is still listed as critical but stable. He has been diagnosed with pneumonia, which is a common illness after being on a vent, the doctors & nurses are working to treat it. Please continue to pray."
Wilt has been in critical condition at UofL Hospital since he was shot in the head responding to the mass shooting on April 10 at the Old National Bank on Main Street in Louisville. He underwent brain surgery, as the city continues to support his family.
The foundation has collected money to help with expenses for his family that come up during Officer Wilt's hospital stay and recovery. The total collected on Tuesday was more than $132,000. Donations are being accepted on the foundation's venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or website at saferlouisville.org. All funds raised will go directly to the family.
A 25-year-old bank employee used an AR-15 assault-style rifle in the attack at Old National Bank, where he killed five coworkers while livestreaming before police fatally shot him. Eight others were injured.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
