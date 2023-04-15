LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members continue to rally together and help those impacted by Monday's mass shooting.
A blood drive at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday was just the latest way that people in Louisville came together in this tragic time.
"In a way, I kind of feel helpless but I am doing what I can right now," UofL student Daniel Digiallonardo, who donated blood, said.
The blood drive was hosted in coordination with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. Those who donated blood received free tickets to Saturday's Lou City match against San Antonio FC.
After five people died from the mass shooting at Old National Bank, University of Louisville doctors said more than 170 units of blood were used at University Hospital as doctors worked to save the lives of other victims who were injured.
"Blood is essential to all of us, 25% of us will need blood before we die," Brooke Nevius with the Kentucky Blood Center, said.
On Saturday, more than 60 people registered to attend the blood drive. Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center said they've seen an increase in donations since the mass shooting.
"In the centers, we have doubled the number of people coming in," Nevius said. "When there is a tragedy, people realize and they want to do this."
Nevius said the Kentucky Blood Center uses 400 pints of blood a day to supply 90 hospitals so events like this really help enhance the blood supply.
