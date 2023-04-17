LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police said last week was one of the deadliest in Louisville since the city and county merged nearly 20 years ago.
The mass shooting at Old National Bank that ended with five dead shocked Louisville, but it didn't ease the gun violence. By the end of the week nine more people were shot and killed, a total of 14 homicides in six days.
"It's very upsetting," said a Louisville woman so taken aback by the flood of violence that she preferred to stay anonymous.
"I mean, what are people doing? Why are you shooting each other? Why do you think that's the answer to everything is to sit here and shoot?"
On Monday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victims of the Chickasaw Park shooting as 28-year-old Deaji Goodman and 17-year-old David Huff. Both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide, according to the coroner's office.
LMPD said there were hundreds of people at the park when the shooter fired into the crowd. LMPD has not made any arrests.
"You can't go ahead and cause other pain because you're hurting," the woman said. "That's not fair. You're hurting. Everybody hurts. Everyone goes through something. So you're taking your anger out on the world just because you're in a bad place? That's not right."
From Monday morning to Sunday night, 14 people were shot and killed across Louisville, a number that LMPD called "unconscionable."
"The solution to these senseless killings does not lie solely with LMPD," the department said in a written statement Monday night. "We are asking for everyone’s assistance to come together, work with us, and help take back our city."
Community anti-violence activist Christopher 2X said the city's violence used to be concentrated to specific neighborhoods. Now, he said, it knows no zip codes.
"That, in itself, does not allow us to try to at least accommodate all the families that are suffering right now," he said. "It's so unfortunate and it's frustrating."
The numbers show non-fatal shootings and homicides basically on track with last year. However, there has been a wave in recent weeks.
In fact, about one-third of the city's non-fatal shootings have happened since the end of March. Since April 17th, in 2023, the city has had 120 non-fatal criminal shootings and 53 homicides. In other words, almost one-third of this year's non fatal shootings occurred in a three-week stretch.
Last year, Louisville had 124 non-fatal criminal shootings and 49 homicides.
"Whether it's mass shooting or otherwise, that's pretty taxing on a community," 2X said. "We have to keep a courageous mindset and resiliency and a redundant thought process that we can not give up on the kids.
"Regardless of the trying times that we're in, that should be our hope."
In a city that bills itself on compassion, for some, it's getting hard to believe in change.
"There's nothing we can do," the woman said. "We can say we want gun reform and all that stuff. People are still going to find ways to hurt other people. That's just what it is."
You can read LMPD's full statement in response to the week of violence below.
"Last week, 14 people died as a result of homicides in Louisville. Any homicide in our city is unacceptable, but 14 in one week is unconscionable and should cause all of us, as a community, to be outraged. LMPD is aggressively pursuing all available leads to find and arrest the individuals responsible for unsolved homicides. We are actively working with our local, state, and federal partners, as well as working with community leaders. The solution to these senseless killings does not lie solely with LMPD. We are asking for everyone’s assistance to come together, work with us, and help take back our city. Victims and their families deserve justice and community members deserve to live in peace without fear of becoming a victim of violent crime. Anyone with information regarding any homicide is encouraged to call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Additionally, please upload relevant photos or video utilizing the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal."
