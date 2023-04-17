LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people are dead after another violent weekend in Louisville, with 17 people shot. Now city leaders are looking for a solution to the city's continued violence.
Five of the shooting victims died, and several others were hospitalized, some in critical condition.
The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood. Police say they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Shelby Street. He was alert and conscious when he was taken to University Hospital, and is expected to survive, according to police.
Hours earlier, around 4:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. He was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
On Saturday morning, two men were killed and a woman was sent to the hospital after a shooting on East Burnett Avenue.
A man was hospitalized later in the day after he was shot several times in the Smoketown neighborhood, in the 900 block of South Clay Street, shortly before 1:30 p.m. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but is expected to survive.
On Saturday evening around 9 p.m., two men died and four other people were injured in a shooting at Chickasaw Park. LMPD says there were hundreds of people at the park when the shooter fired into the crowd. With so many potential witnesses, LMPD is urging anyone who saw anything to come forward.
Later Saturday evening around 11:15 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot several times while riding his bike in the Portland neighborhood. He was taken to University Hospital and police say he is expected to survive.
Also on Saturday, a man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries to the head after he was beaten with a tire iron. Police say he's not expected to survive.
After Saturday's shooting at the park, LMPD Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey called the situation "frustrating." He blamed several factors for the continued violence in the city.
"This is frustrating," Humphrey said. "I know Monday was a high-profile event, but for LMPD this is every night."
Humphrey went on to say that the continued violence "is not OK. This has to change. We can talk about politics of guns, we can talk about mental health issues. We can talk about the breakdown of the family. it's all of it. It's all of it. We have to be dedicated to both short-term and long-term solutions."
Anyone with information can call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal. You can remain anonymous.
