LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After multiple people were shot in Chickasaw Park Saturday night, the park filled again just hours later as more than 50 supporters called on an end to violence in the community.
At Chickasaw Park, around 9 p.m. Saturday, someone fired shots into a crowd of hundreds. This resulted in two people dying, one person in critical condition and three others receiving injuries.
"Believe me when I tell you, things are not going to change until we change," Rev. Charles Elliott said.
Mayor Craig Greenberg, community members and elected officials rallied together Sunday with a message. They called for unity, peace and solutions.
"There is so many strategies and tactics that is going to take to end the violence that we are seeing," Rep. Keturah Herron, D-Louisville, said.
"Put the guns down," D-6 Councilman Phillip Baker said.
Since late Friday night, at least 17 people have been hurt from nine shootings across the city. There have been five people who've died from those shootings.
This includes a teenager who was shot multiple times while riding his bike in the Portland neighborhood, a man who was shot and killed on Bardstown Road and two people who were shot near the University of Louisville.
"I want to see a shuttle going to Frankfort for every committee meeting with people from our community saying enough is enough, former Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker said.
"Regardless of whether people are killed by gun violence at a mass shooting at a bank, at a mass shooting at a park, in an individual shooting on a street corner at a church or at a school or anywhere else, every act of gun violence is tragic and unacceptable," Greenberg said.
But as gun violence plagues communities, many are united hoping to see an end.
"It is a problem that we have to work on to solve," 3rd District U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey said.
Each homicide so far in Louisville this year can be viewed on the map below:
