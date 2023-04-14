LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a double shooting in south Louisville near UofL on Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers were called to the 500 block of Winkler Avenue around 9 p.m. on a report that there were two people there who had been shot. That's near Taylor Boulevard between South 3rd Street and Algonquin Parkway.
Once on scene, police found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were transported to UofL Hospital to be treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Smiley said.
Police are working to determine the relationship between the two, if any.
Detectives with LMPD's Fourth Division are investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
