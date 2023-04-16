LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding his bicycle in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Griffiths Avenue, near 22nd Street, around 11:15 p.m.
Police said a boy was riding his bicycle when two men began shooting at him. He was shot multiple times.
Smiley said the teenager was alert, conscious and talking while being taken to University Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD's division detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.