LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of S. Clay Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Officers then found a man with "multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds." Smiley said he was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
