LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and four others were injured after a shooting at Chickasaw Park on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Lt. Paul Humphrey, LMPD's assistant chief, said the call for the shooting originally came in at 1200 Southwestern Parkway at 9 p.m.
LMPD said once they arrived on scene, officers found at least two people who were dead and four other people were taken to University Hospital with injuries. One of the victims that was injured from the shooting was in critical condition as of Saturday night.
"This is not our city," Mayor Craig Greenberg said Saturday night. "This is now who we are. This is not who we want to be."
The conditions of the three other victims is unknown at this time. Police provided medical attention as soon as they could.
From @LouisvilleMayor “Five days later we are at another scene of a reckless act gun violence.” pic.twitter.com/kzvZjbOLca— Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) April 16, 2023
Humphrey said hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting and shots were fired into the crowd of people.
"I can't make any sense of it," Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis said. "I can't understand the rage and the anger of wanting to hurt someone, let alone kill someone and especially in a place that is supposed to be for families to come here for entertainment, in a place that is built for the community."
Police said the shooter fled the area and they have no suspects as of 11:15 p.m. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
"Now, five days later we are at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence," Greenberg said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
This story may be updated.
