LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of beating another man in the head with a tire iron, causing severe head injuries.
According to court documents, 64-year-old Tony Glasper was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Sunday night. He's charged with first-degree assault.
Police said on Saturday, EMS was sent to North 42nd Street, near Parker Avenue, in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood, after receiving a report that someone was in distress.
When they arrived, they found a man with "severe head trauma" outside his home. That man was transported to UofL Hospital, where police said they were told the victim, "is not likely to survive his injuries."
According to court documents, the victim was last seen getting into a vehicle with Glasper. Police said Glasper also told someone else that he'd beaten the man with a tire iron.
When police searched Glasper's vehicle, they found blood evidence and a tire iron, according to an arrest report.
Glasper is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
