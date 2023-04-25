LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On his fourth shift ever on the force, Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt ran toward a shooter holding an AR-15, trying to save lives.
As he continues fighting for his life in the hospital, the Jeffersontown community, with close ties to the officer, is praying for his recovery.
Dozens are outside Jeffersontown Senior Center to pray for Officer Nick Wilt, who’s still hospitalized and recovering after being shot in the head while responding to Old National Bank mass shooting @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/5o3Kt1ytt5— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) April 25, 2023
"He says, 'I'm not here to go to the safe place, I'm here to go to the place where I'm needed,'" said Jeffersontown Fire Department Chaplain Kris Billitner. "And that day, he went where he was needed."
Officers Nick Wilt and Cory Galloway heard the gunshots from Old National Bank the morning of April 10. But they didn't hesitate.
"The actions of Nick Wilt are the rule, not the exception," said LMPD Lt. Col. Steve Healey. "That's the department I know."
Once police arrived on scene, no more innocent lives were lost. But Wilt was critically injured, shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for surgery. Now battling pneumonia, Wilt continues fighting for his life.
"And he still fights with that determination that he had that day," Healey said.
Jeffersontown Mayor Carol Pike is familiar with Wilt and his family.
"That family's still sitting down at that hospital, day in and day out, waiting to hear what's gonna happen next," Pike said.
One thing they can do is pray. Pray for the families of the five victims who lost their lives that day in downtown Louisville, and pray for Wilt and his family, one that has deep roots in Jeffersontown.
Wilt's mother is a Ruckriegel, a well-known family in the city.
"And our family, the J'town family, needs to be aware of that, and we need to pray for this young man," said Pike.
Pike last saw Wilt at his father's funeral just last month, only a few weeks before he graduated from the police academy.
"And I said 'congratulations, Nick,' and I said, 'I'd love for you to come to J'town, it's a lot safer,'" she said.
The city now holds a banner in his honor as the officer fights to stay alive with the same spirit and determination it took to run toward an ambush without hesitation.
"It was born within him to give to his community. And now it's time for us to give to him in prayer," Pike said.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation set up a fund to help Wilt and his family. The public is invited to donate to the fund on the foundation's website.
