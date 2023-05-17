LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after he was moved to Frazier Rehab, Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt's condition continues to improve.
Wilt was shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10. Wilt has remained in critical condition and battled pneumonia before he was able to be taken off a ventilator. He was moved to Frazier Rehab on May 10, where he has "shown signs of improvement during his first week."
Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared an update on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The post stated that Wilt's "wakefulness has significantly increased since beginning his rehabilitation. This is the most awake he has been since his injury occurred." The post continued by saying that Wilt is on the right track, but is being closely monitored as he makes progress.
The post expressed gratitude for community support, saying it "has been instrumental in Officer Wilt's journey, and we are immensely proud of him."
Last week, Wilt's family said he "has shown neurological improvement" and can now follow some commands.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also still raising money for Wilt and his family.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
