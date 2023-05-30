LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old National Bank will move its downtown Louisville office from Preston Pointe to 400 West Market Street as it moves forward from the mass shooting last month that resulted in the death of six employees.
In a news release Tuesday, the company said its Commercial Banking, Wealth and Treasury Management teams will relocate immediately with a tentative target for opening of June 26.
400 West Market Street is the current name for the building at 4th and Market streets, once known as the Aegon Center.
"We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th," Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a news release Tuesday. "Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location."
Old National Bank will move its new banking center to the first floor of the building, space previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. The Commercial Banking, Wealth and Treasury Management team members will temporarily move into space on the 24th floor while a permanent space — 12,000 square feet on the 25th floor — is renovated.
Five people were killed and eight others were injured, including three police officers, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
A Louisville Metro Police crime scene technician photographs bullet holes in the glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Bullet holes are seen in the front windows of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
The Louisville metro Police Command Center along with units of the Louisville Fire Department are staged a block from the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
"On behalf of our full Louisville team, I want to share how excited and grateful we are for this opportunity to continue to serve, and be active participants in, the vibrant downtown Louisville community," Dennis Heishman, Old National's Louisville market president, said in a news release Tuesday. "I also want to convey our immense gratitude for the love and care we continue to receive from our friends in the community. Your kindness and support mean the world to us."