Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of St. Matthews will be hosting "Wilt Week" in August in honor of Officer Nick Wilt.

Beginning Tuesday, August 1 through Friday, August 4, the city of St. Matthews, St. Matthews Police Department and Independence Bank will be collecting money and holding special events to celebrate "the strength and bravery of Officer Wilt," according to a news release.

Tuesday kicks off the celebration with the St. Matthews Police National Night Out with donation collection booths. 

On Wednesday, August 2, is the Four Wheels for Wilt fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the St. Matthews Gateway parking lot (parking lot for Dee's). Attendees can register their Jeep and vote for Jeeps for $20. 

Family Fun Night at the St. Matthews Community Center on Thursday, August 3 for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature Battle of the Badges, a scrimmage softball game between first responders. Face painting, inflatables, free family photos and a silent auction will also be on hand. There will also be a donate to dine dinner, sponsored by Independence Bank, where attendees donate any amount for their meal, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to Officer Wilt. 

The week-long festivities conclude on Friday with Two Wheels for Wilt and Hot Wheels for Wilt events. The Two Wheels for Wilt, organized by the Kentucky Motorcycle Association, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Matthews Gateway parking lot. Attendees can register their bikes for $20. 

Hot Wheels for Wilt is also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's parking lot. Attendees can register their "hot wheels" for $20. 

On Saturday, during the St. Matthews Potato Festival, Officer Wilt and his family will be presented with the money collected from "Wilt Week."

Officer Nick Wilt was one of the first officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to University Hospital for brain surgery. Wilt was in critical condition for weeks, battled pneumonia and has been doing rehab at Frazier Rehab, where he has shown "remarkable improvement."

The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

