LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is partnering with Shack in the Back BBQ to host "Dunk a Cop" to benefit LMPD Officer Nick Wilt.
An all-day event will be held Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Shack in the Back BBQ located at 10706 West Manslick Road in Fairdale. The Dunk a Cop fundraiser and auction will be held at 7 p.m.
Besides the Dunk a Cop event, other activities include "adopt a guinea pig" booths, where 15% of proceeds will be donated. There will also be an auction and a petting zoo. In addition, Shack in the Back BBQ will donate 10% of the day's proceeds to Wilt.
Wilt continues to recover at Frazier Rehab after being shot in the head on April 10 while responding to the Old National Bank shooting, where five employees were killed. He was one of the first officers on scene during his fourth-ever shift with LMPD.
In an update on Wednesday, the Foundation said Wilt is showing "remarkable improvement" while at the rehab facility.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
