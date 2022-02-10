LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center, Lynn Family Stadium, the Kentucky Performing Arts and the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center are joining venues from around the world for the virtual job fair.
It'll be held from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 16-17. Roles vary from hourly to salaried positions, including operations, finance, food and beverage, human resources and more.
ASM Global plans to hire 1,000 employees across 100 venues. Candidates can register in advance through ASM Global's website.
