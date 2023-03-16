LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic name in the music business will be coming to IU Southeast for its First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Musician, songwriter and television personality Randy Jackson will be speaking from 7-8 p.m. in the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center on the IU Southeast campus in New Albany.
According to the IU Southeast website, Jackson's "fearless and forward-thinking mentality" has propelled him from a musician and Grammy Award-winning producer to an entrepreneur, author, and television personality, all stemming from his love of music.
Jackson has produced and performed with many well-known acts from Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston to Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson. He has well over 1,000 gold and platinum records, but it was his 13-season stint on television's American Idol that boosted his fame.
The First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series is free, but tickets are required, and can be obtained here. There is a limit of four tickets per order. Doors open at 6 p.m.
For more information about the speaker series, please contact Brittany Schmidt in the IU Southeast School of Business at 812-941-2664.
