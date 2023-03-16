LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are hosting a meeting Thursday evening to get input from neighbors about the future of the Portland Library.
The public meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the library on Northwestern Parkway.
Community members will be able to meet with design architects and library staff to give input on what they would like to see in a renovated and expanded library.
The $5.5 million project, announced last year, has been in the works for some time and includes a renovation of the original 6,000-square-foot historic Carnegie-built library and a modern 4,500-square-foot addition.
The Portland library is one of Louisville's oldest libraries. The 109-year-old building hasn't had many improvements over the years, and the public space inside is only about 1,500 square feet.
Project leaders said the project will make the library fully accessible and feature an expanded collection of books and other materials, more computers, separate children's and teens areas, new seating and a public meeting space.
Most of the money for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan, after $14.6 million was earmarked for improvement efforts at Louisville's library branches. Construction at the Portland location will include a three-story addition and an elevator to make the building more handicap accessible.
Funding for the Portland branch was deferred several times over the years. Construction on the renovation and addition is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
