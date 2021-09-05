LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new festival was held in Shelbyville this weekend to raise money for pets in need. 

The Shelbyville Fall Art and Craft Show featured more than 80 vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and face painting over Labor Day weekend. 

Sherry Kremer with ArtSpark Productions say the first-time event was so successful that some vendors ran out of products on the first day. 

Kremer used to work in tourism, and wanted to develop a show that would promote area businesses  but area businesses weren't the only ones to benefit from the show. 

"I wanted to create an event that helps the vendors, the crafts people, the artists and also benefit a local charity, so we chose Shelby County Animal Rescue," Kremer said.

A number of raffles and promotions were also offered throughout the weekend to raise money for the shelter. 

