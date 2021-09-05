LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new festival was held in Shelbyville this weekend to raise money for pets in need.
The Shelbyville Fall Art and Craft Show featured more than 80 vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and face painting over Labor Day weekend.
Sherry Kremer with ArtSpark Productions say the first-time event was so successful that some vendors ran out of products on the first day.
Kremer used to work in tourism, and wanted to develop a show that would promote area businesses — but area businesses weren't the only ones to benefit from the show.
"I wanted to create an event that helps the vendors, the crafts people, the artists and also benefit a local charity, so we chose Shelby County Animal Rescue," Kremer said.
A number of raffles and promotions were also offered throughout the weekend to raise money for the shelter.
