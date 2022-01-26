LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new podcast launched Wednesday, focused on topics related to Louisville.
The podcast is called "Voices." It's a collaboration between the Pegasus Institute and the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization. Christie Welch, deputy director for Game Changers, is one of the hosts.
"It's going to be a space where urban meets conservative voices and where we can have a conversation and respect and just starting to get to the root of a lot of issues that are going on in the city," said Welch.
The first episode, Welch said, is a look back on 2021, including Louisville's record 188 homicides.
"Just our sentiments on the situation and how we got here as far as the different issues that have made the problem of gun violence be so exacerbated," said Welch.
She said other topics in future episodes will focus on areas such as education and socioeconomic status.
"To have this voice come from both sides of the spectrum yet be that equal amount of respect for opinions and both points of view, I think that's where the beauty in it lies," said Welch.
The podcast will have new episodes monthly. It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and SoundCloud by searching "Pegasus Podcast."
Welch said she hopes people will be respectful of others' opinions.
"I hope that they get a new perspective and a new way of looking at things," she said. "I'm not necessarily wanting anyone's opinions on anything to change but maybe a new way for them to view the subject and to maybe strengthen their argument or adjust it."
The podcast is also looking for guest speakers. For information, go to the 2x Game Changers website.
