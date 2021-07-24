LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit gave away school supplies with the help of a special guest.
Santa's Little Helpers, Inc. hosted a "Christmas in July" giveaway at the Springhurst Towne Center parking lot in east Louisville, sharing school supplies with attendees.
The nonprofit aims to helps foster children gain confidence and self-esteem. The event featured music, giveaways and a chance to slip Santa an early Christmas gift.
Target donated supplies for the event.
