LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big crowd came out to witness the opening of Louisville's new Northeast Regional Library.
The modern building has floor-to-ceiling windows that let the sunlight in and give a view of the 13-acre green space the surrounds the building off Ormsby Station Road, near the northeast YMCA.
The new library with its 120,000 books replaces the Westport branch.
The 40,000 square-foot facility features an auditorium, a play area for children, a separate teen space, meeting rooms, spots for reading and updated technology.
There is also a Maker Pavilion focused on hands-on learning. A Maker Room features a 3-D printer, laser cutter, programmable drones and sewing machines. A Media Studio has a sound booth to record podcasts and music. It also includes an area to create videos using green screen technology.
A kitchen at the Northeast Library will allow demos and cooking classes with local experts and chefs.
The total price tag for the eco-friendly building is an estimated $17.8 million.
The Northeast Regional Library is located at 15 Bellevoir Circle in Lyndon. It is open Sunday: 1-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To find out more about free programs and classes for kids and adults, go to the library's online calendar at LFPL.org/events.
Meeting rooms are available for use by community groups and organizations; it is free but reservations are required. For more information call (502) 394-0379.
