LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com.
Black Horror Film Series
- Kentucky Science Center
- 727 W. Main Street on museum row in downtown Louisville
- Horror Noire: October 7th at 7:00 p.m.
- Nope: October 14th at 6:00 p.m.
- Candyman: October 21st at 9:30 p.m.
Kentucky Science Center will be exploring Black horror films in our 4-story digital theater. The series begins on October 7th with the documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, which examines how the last 100 years of horror films have shaped Black Americans and how new filmmakers are using horror films to influence the future of moviemaking. The series continues on October 14th with a round table discussion on Black filmmaking featuring UofL professors Dr. Kaila Story and Dr. Brandon McCormack followed by a showing of Jordan Peele’s Nope. The final film in the series will be a showing of Candyman (2021) following the Eat, Drink, and Do Spooky Science event. Click here for info.
Dream Within a Dream: A Journey with Edgar Allan Poe
- October 13 & 14, 8 – 10 p.m.
- Belle of Louisville
- 4th Street Wharf on the Louisville waterfront
“Dream Within A Dream: A Journey with Edgar Allan Poe” explores a number of works of the 19th century poet and author during a two-hour excursion onboard the Belle of Louisville. Come experience Poe’s haunting tales performed in the round aboard the Belle on two evening cruises, October 13 and 14, from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $39.99 for adults, $38.99 for seniors and $18.99 for children ages 5 to 14. There will be a cash bar and concessions available through the cruise. Tickets for all events are available at BelleofLouisville.org or by calling 502.574.2992.
Halloween Spooktacular and Skeleton 5K Run/Walk
- October 15
- 5K starting at 8 a.m.
- Spooktacular 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wendell Moore Park
- Sponsored by Oldham County Parks & Rec.
The 17th annual Skeleton 5K Run/Walk will start and finish at Wendell Moore Park. T-shirts will be awarded while supplies last. All participants receive a finish medal, race bib, chip time race and post race refreshments. Awards will be presented to: top overall male and female finishers, and top two male and female finishers in several age groups. $40 per person until race time.
Also held at Wendell Moore Park on October 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. will be the Halloween “Spooktacular”. Oldham County Parks & Rec will hold their annual FREE Halloween. Trunk-or-Treating, hayrides, crafts, and games highlight the event. Treat bags are available for all kids to use for the trunk-or-treat. Be sure to wear your costume so you can parade around the park.
Ghost Cruise (for Kids) & Ghost Cruise (for Adults)
- October 29
- Belle of Louisville
- 4th Street Wharf on the Louisville waterfront.
Two Ghost Cruises are offered on Saturday, October 29. The spooky (not scary!) family cruise departs at 1 p.m. and returns at 3 p.m.
An adults-only (ages 21+) haunted cruise on the Belle is from 8 to 10 p.m. Halloween costumes and period apparel are encouraged for this Halloween cruise, but not required. Tickets are $39.99 for adults (15-64), $38.99 for seniors (65+) and $18.99 for children (5-14). Children 4 and under are free but do require a ticket. Tickets for all events are available at BelleofLouisville.org or by calling 502.574.2992.
La Grange Halloween MAINia
- Oct. 29
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is an old-fashioned trick-or-treating experience down Main Street in La Grange, Ky.! Get into costume and head to the historical Main Street district with a smile and a bag open for all the goodies the merchants will be handing out. Be sure to take time to shop, eat, and enjoy the museums and art galleries along the way.
Eat, Drink, and Do Spooky Science
- Friday, October 21st 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $50 per person and space is limited.
- Age 21 and up.
- Kentucky Science Center
- 727 W. Main Street on museum row in downtown Louisville
The event will give guests a chance to explore the thematic science of horror films, including the lighting, foley, and special effects that bring those flicks to life. Guests 21 and over will receive two drink tickets, delicious light bites, and the chance to try their hand at a creepy Maker-themed activity station – all while enjoying full access to Kentucky Science Center’s permanent exhibits. Partner activities and a costume contest will also be included. Click here for information.
Boo Dell
Sunday, Oct. 30 (3 ticketed times)
- Noon - 2 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
- 6220 Old La Grange Road
- Crestwood, Ky.
Boo Dell returns for Halloween 2022! Our famous Trail of Treats is back, plus activities with our Horticulture Team, live music, and other surprises for the whole family in a non-scary environment. This year, we have three timeslots, and all tickets are advance sale. There are no ticket sales at the door. Click here for info.
Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
- October 4th through 31st
- Iroquois Park
- 1080 Amphitheater Rd., Louisville, KY 40214
More than 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins illuminate the night as an “organic art show” at Iroquois Park during the month of October!
Gaze upon the fantastic pumpkins with designs of famous individuals such as Louisville's own Jack Harlow, Halle Bailey and the Queen as well as scenes from iconic movies! Jack O'Lantern Spectacular hours are Sunday through Thursday 6:30 to 10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 6:30 to 11 p.m. Purchase your tickets at the box office at Iroquois or online. Proceeds benefit the Parks Alliance of Louisville. Click here for information.
Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom
- Each weekend in October
- 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209
Experience Kentucky Kingdom like never before with an all-new fall event every weekend in October. Trick, treat and play by day as the sun sets on Louisville. Discover glowing family fun as more than 1,000 illuminated pumpkins transform Kentucky Kingdom into a not-so-spooky world of nighttime fun. See towering pumpkin sculptures, some more than 12 feet high, expertly carved that light up the night with special effects and pops of color. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment, special fall photo opportunities, trick-or-treating, limited-time seasonal bites and more! Click here for info.
Boo at the Zoo
- October 1st through 30th
- Louisville Zoo
- 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY
A Louisville tradition for over 40 years, Boo at the Zoo, presented by Meijer, transforms your Zoo into a living storybook, complete with some of your favorite characters brought to life, fun music and a safe place for trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under. Your party ticket includes all rides, attractions and parking. To help provide social distancing and to reduce contact, there will be a limited number of treat booths throughout the Zoo. This year, rather than receiving one treat per booth, kids 11 and under will receive multiple treats at each station!
Boo at the Zoo is rain or shine, no refunds or exchanges. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here for information.
Ultimate Halloween Fest
- Multiple days in October
- Ultimate Halloween Fest returns this year at two locations
- Legend at Pope Lick - 4002 S. Pope Lick Rd., Louisville, KY 40299
- Paristown Pointe - 731 Brent St., Louisville, KY 40204
This year features several fun activities for Halloween fans of all ages including the free Silver Screams Classic Horror Movie Series at Paristown. Four classic horror films will be shown on the projector screen at Christy's Garden each starting at dusk: Oct. 1 Dracula (1931), Oct. 8 The Wolf Man (1941), Oct. 15 The Invisible Man (1933), Oct. 22 Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948).
Other events include Oktoberfest, Pope Lick Chili Cook-Off, the Great Pumpkin Night and the Spookshow Spectacular all at the Legend of Pope Lick. End the month with the Halloween Balloon Glow and the Halloween Parade at Paristown. Click here for information.
