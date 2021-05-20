LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest now has a new playground and laboratory located in a single spot.
Officials unveiled the new nature playground Thursday. It has trees for kids to climb on, obstacle courses and swings.
The playground officially opens near the Education Zone and Visitor Center Saturday.
Bernheim said it's collaborating with University of Louisville researchers at the playground. They'll be looking at the effects of the playground on the lives and growth of children.
"This is an experiment," said Dr. Mark Wourms, executive director of Bernheim Forest. "We'll take some things out and try something new. We'll bring some new things in and really learn how play influences child development."
A park-like setting called TreeCess and the Adventure Forest are also planned at Bernheim.
An opening date for those zones hasn't been set yet.
