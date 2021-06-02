LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of making the library more accessible to the community, the Oldham County Public Library is ditching overdue fines.
Beginning June 1, the library will no longer be charging overdue fees for books, DVDs, audiobooks and magazines. People will still be fined for long overdue, lost or damaged items.
After waiving overdue fees during the pandemic, the library said they have now decided to make the change permanent.
"We understand that life can be unpredictable, and we all need a bit of extra leniency at times," library officials said in a statement.
"We never want a few dollars in overdue fees to prevent a member of the community from getting access to information."
Any existing overdue fees will be waived.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.