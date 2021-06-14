LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet launched a service that lets Kentucky residents renew their driver's license online.
The option is available or those with standard licenses or REAL IDs who want to get the same type of card they already had. The online renewal option is for holders of standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months or have been expired for less than a year.
The online option is only available for license renewals. Replacements for lost or stolen licenses cannot be accepted online at this time.
CLICK HERE to visit the online renewal page.
The change is part of Kentucky's gradual transition to regional offices. All counties are required to have made the transition by June 30, 2022. So far, 20 already have done so.
