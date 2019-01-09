LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paid training classes are being offered to recruit new Emergency Medical Technicians in Louisville.
Online applications are open through Jan. 23, 2019 for training through Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services.
Recruits who apply are eligible to go through a four-month, paid training class. Recruits receive $13.05/hour for the duration of the training. Once recruits are certified, the EMTs will be granted a full-time job with a starting pay of $15.61/hour.
No prior emergency medical experience is needed. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license, have a high school diploma or equivalent and have not been convicted of a felony.
Those who are interested may call 502-572-3489 or email emsrecruitment@louisvilleky.gov for more information.
Applications will be accepted until January 23, 2019. The class will begin in April.
