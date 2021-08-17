LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Parklands of Floyds Fork is resuming its weekly in-person learning experience Wednesday.
Wednesday Wonders, an hour-long program designed to spark curiosity of young children, returns at two locations at the Parklands of Floyds Fork.
For children ages 5 to 9, a session will be held at the Ben Stout House in Turkey Run Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 to 5, a session will be hosted at the PNC Achievement Center in Beckley Creek Park from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
According to a news release, the program uses storytelling, simple science experiments, sensory activities, play and art for children to discover nature.
Masks aren't required outdoors for participants.
The learning sessions are free for Parklands members but costs $5 for non-members.
To register, click here.
Related Stories:
- The Parklands reopens playgrounds to the public
- Spraygrounds reopen for summer season at Parklands of Floyds Fork
- IMAGES | Forest Learning Lab at the Parklands of Floyds Fork
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.