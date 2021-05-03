LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's another sign that summer is nearing after the water was turned on at the spraygrounds in the Parklands of Floyds Fork on Monday, according to a news release.
The spraygrounds are located near playgrounds at Beckley Creek Park in east Louisville and Broad Run Park in south Louisville, featuring accessible equipment for children of all ages.
In a news release, the Parklands asks people to not use the equipment if they have a fever or any symptoms of COVID-19, along with discouraging crowds.
"Each family should use their own discretion whether or not to use amenities in The Parklands," the news release states. "If the number of people present makes you uncomfortable, consider hiking a nearby trail and returning at a later time."
