LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Spring Street in Jeffersonville will be open for pedestrians only this weekend.
Parking and traffic will be restricted in two blocks on Spring Street — from Market to Chestnut streets and from Chestnut to Maple Streets — this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, from 6-11 p.m. Emergency vehicles will be permitted in the area.
It's part of an effort to help downtown businesses and restaurants comply with social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic, according to Mayor Mike Moore.
"This is a way to create more walking space in a busy part of our downtown," Moore said in a news release Wednesday. "Pedestrians will have full use of the sidewalk and street. We also will give restaurants the opportunity to have more tables that can be properly distanced. We want people to enjoy our downtown at a safe, social distance."
The city said it will provide additional tables and seating along those blocks. It will then see how this weekend goes before deciding if it should do something similar again.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.