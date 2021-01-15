LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parking meters are becoming a thing of the past in parts of downtown Louisville.
Over the past few weeks, parking kiosks have been installed along several downtown blocks and on Cardinal Boulevard near the University of Louisville. The Parking Authority of River City (PARC) says the solar-powered pay stations will make parking easier in those areas and reduce costs.
Drivers won't have to feed parking meters or keep track of a space number. Instead, drivers parking on blocks covered by the pay stations will enter their license plate number and the length of time they will be in the spot. Pay stations will take coins, cards or the "tap and pay," and it will send receipts by text to a cell number the user enters. The Go502 mobile app can still be used to pay for parking.
The pay stations are replacing outdated parking meters, which were already being removed. The new stations have been placed in the following locations:
- 400 block of Main Street
- 700 block of Main Street
- 400 block of Market Street
- 500 block of Jefferson Street
- 300 block of Cardinal Boulevard near U of L
PARC also says the new pay stations offer more parking flexibility and allow users to transfer unused time from one pay station to another. It will also charge users less, when demand is lower to encourage more turnover of parking spaces.
