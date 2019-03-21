LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collins is scheduled to perform in Louisville this fall.
According to a news release, the 15-city "Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!" tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Dallas, and will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on March 30 at LiveNation.com. Fans can register to unlock tickets for a verified fan sale on March 29, from 10 a.m. through 11:50 p.m. at ticketmaster.com.
Collins has sold more than 100 million records, and has several No. 1 albums. He was part of the band Genesis before launching his solo career.
He was also a regular on the TV crime drama Miami Vice in the 1980s, and appeared in several films.
Some of his most famous hits include, "In the Air Tonight," "Another Day in Paradise," and "I Don't Care Anymore."
JUST ANNOUNCED: @PhilCollinsFeed Still Not Dead Yet Live! is coming to KFC Yum! Center on October 9th! Tickets On Sale March 30th at 10 AM! Register now through Sunday, March 24 to be eligible to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan on sale March 29th🎟: https://t.co/GfKzGYCZT6 pic.twitter.com/bmmcMm2Ov9— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) March 21, 2019
Collins will be accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Richie Garcia), 4 piece horns and backup vocalists. Phil's son, Nicolas, will handle the iconic drum beats Phil himself made so famous a generation earlier.
For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.PhilCollins.com or www.LiveNation.com.
