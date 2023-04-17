LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blue pinwheels have taken over the front lawn at Baptist Health Hardin in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
There are 192 pinwheels: one for each child seen for maltreatment at Baptist Health Hardin in 2022.
The pinwheels represent hope, happiness and innocence. They're meant to remind the community about the issue of child abuse and present an opportunity for conversation.
Kentucky currently ranks sixth in the country for child abuse.
Baptist Health Hardin has a team of sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) who are specifically trained to provide care for abuse victims.
"The SANE/Forensic program at Baptist Health Hardin is committed to providing a holistic approach to safe, compassionate, quality care for children and families who have been affected by maltreatment," said Kristina Tapio, the manager of the hospital's SANE/Forensic program. "We stand together to raise awareness, increase prevention and improve intervention by putting a stop to maltreatment toward children."
