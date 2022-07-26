LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is in the works for Harrison County, Indiana.
Harrison County Parks Superintendent Larry Shickles and Prosecutor Otto Schalk unveiled plans for the park earlier this month.
The new playground would replace the existing playground at the Hayswood Nature Reserve in Corydon and would be one of the "largest inclusive playgrounds in this area," according to park officials. The playground would include swings, spinners, slides, boulders and nearly 200 feet of wheelchair accessible features.
"This is one no kid — no matter their age or ability — will want to miss," Harrison County Parks wrote on Facebook.
Officials have been planning the inclusive playground since 2019.
