LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters saved the day for a family of ducks with a little help from YouTube.
Ten ducklings were found stuck at the bottom of a storm drain Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the department.
The momma duck stood protecting them from the street but made way for the firefighters.
Pictures show the firemen opening the drain, luring the ducklings out and eventually the family waddling away. They had struggles with one duckling, however. But after playing a YouTube video of a momma duck calling for her ducklings, the duckling emerged.
The firefighters said the momma duck thanked them with a quack, as they waddled away.
