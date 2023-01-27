LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing says love like puppy kisses!
You can show your loved ones that you care this Valentine's Day by sending them a Puppy Gram from the Kentucky Humane Society.
Puppy Grams will be only available on Monday, Feb. 13, and on Tuesday, Feb. 14, which is Valentine's Day. A $200 donation will get you flowers, chocolates and 30 minutes with a puppy. If this sounds like something you're interested in, you need to act fast. There are only 15 Puppy Grams available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
You can book your Puppy Gram by contacting Victoria Long at vlong@kyhumane.org or 502-515-3143.
For $1,000, one lucky couple will have the opportunity to have lunch with Ethan Almighty -- this year's American Humane's Hero Dog and Shelter Dog of the year. The visit with Ethan and the man who adopted him, Jeff Calloway, can be held at your office, home or at our Main or East Campus (no other animals should be present during the visit).
For the donation, you also get Ethan swag and a unique Ethan paw print art! To book a lunch date with Ethan, contact Savannah Gregorchik-Menendez at sgregorchik@kyhumane.org or 502-425-5486.
