LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radial, a company that provides order management for retailers, hopes to hire more than 3,000 workers in Kentucky ahead of the holiday season.
Radial has two fulfillment centers on Trade Port Drive, which is near Greenbelt Highway. They also have a facility on Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville.
The company is looking for workers to pick, pack and ship online orders. They work with fashion, health and beauty and electronic brands, among others.
Radial said they offer overtime, holiday pay and flexible schedules.
Two hiring fairs will be held for Radial's fulfillment centers in November:
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, to Thursday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7700 Tradeport Drive in Louisville
- Tuesday, Nov. 15, to Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 350 Omega Pkwy in Shepherdsville
