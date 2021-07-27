LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross says it needs your help, as it faces a severe blood shortage.
Officials say the nation is experiencing a critical blood shortage because of the rising number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. In fact, hospitals are using 12% more blood products than at this time last year.
The ARC says it needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current hospital demand. All blood types are needed -- especially type O, which currently stands at just a one-day supply.
As a thank you to donors who come in from August 1 through 15, each person will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who give in the month of August will receive a free 4-month subscription to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
American Red Cross, 291 North Hubbard's Lane Louisville, KY 40207
- 8/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 8/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Anchorage Covenant Parishes-Lighthouse, Church of Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road Louisville, KY 40223
- 8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Apex Trailer Service, 2807 Sable Mill Lane Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- 8/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 East Market Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- 8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150
- 8/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dairy Queen, 6205 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291
- 8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 E. Chestnut Street Louisville, KY 40202
- 8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 8/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 8/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Dr. Black's Eye Associates, 1407 Spring Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- 8/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 North Hubbards Lane Louisville, KY 40207
- 8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 8/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 8/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- 8/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
Fern Creek Fire Department, 6200 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291
- 8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, 1329 Applegate Lane Clarksville, IN 47129
- 8/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane New Albany, IN 47150
- 8/5/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway Clarksville, IN 47129
- 8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 8/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2300 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40205
- 8/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Kaiser Home Support Services, 2633 Grant Line Road New Albany IN 47150
- 8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 East Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
- 8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
MedQuest College Louisville, 10400 Linn Station Road, Suite 120 Louisville, KY 40223
- 8/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Middletown United Methodist Church, 11902 Old Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40243
- 8/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Mt. Tabor Elementary, 800 Mt. Tabor Road New Albany, IN 47150
- 8/6/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
One Community Church, 1810 Blackiston Mill Road Clarksville, IN 47129
- 8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Ormsby Three, 10200 Forest Green Boulevard Louisville, KY 40223
- 8/6/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Park Community Credit Union, 2515 Blankenbaker Parkway Louisville, KY 40299
- 8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Prairie Village United Methodist Church, 10015 Stonestreet Road Louisville, KY 40272
- 8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
RE/MAX FIRST, 2123 Veterans Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- 8/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sister Bean's Coffee House, 5225 New Cut Road Louisville, KY 40214
- 8/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Boulevard New Albany, IN 47150
- 8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive Louisville, KY 40222
- 8/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
St. Athanasius, 5915 Outer Loop Louisville, KY 40219
- 8/7/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West Saint Joe Road Sellersburg, IN 47172
- 8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive Louisville, KY 40299
- 8/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
St. Michaels Catholic Church, 11400 Farmers Lane Greenville, IN 47124
- 8/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
St. Rita, 8709 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219
- 8/1/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Steven Tompkins Memorial Blood Drive, 15360 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40245
- 8/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Eastern Parkway, 1333 Eastern Parkway Louisville, KY 40204
- 8/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Trinity United Pres. - Fellowship Hall, 215 North Poplar Street New Washington, IN 47162
- 8/9/2021: 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
West Broadway Baptist Church, 8420 Six Mile Lane Louisville, KY 40220
- 8/9/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
How to donate blood:
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Follow the American Red Cross of Kentucky on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.