LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are already underway for the Kentucky Derby Festival's 2021 Humana miniMarathon and Marathon.
Registration is now open for the free, 15-week Norton Sports Health Training Program, which will be held virtually, KDF said in a news release.
The goal of the training program is to help participants gear up for the race and keep their mileage on track.
"Even though we aren't able to gather for our traditional group runs and training sessions, we can still train together and cheer each other on to the finish," KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said in a news release.
Organizers said the training program will still include week-by-week schedules and access to training talks every week with tips for nutrition, health and safety.
Registration is also open for the annual marathon races. The miniMarathon, which will mark its 20th year in 2021, is 13.1 miles long, while the marathon, which will mark its 48th year, is 26.2 miles long. Participants can either run or walk the race of their choosing. Organizers said the races are designed for all experience levels.
Participants can choose to complete their race virtually or socially distanced in-person. In-person races will have limited capacity and comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
"As we look forward to 2021, public health and safety remains our top priority and we continue to closely monitor the developments surrounding COVID-19," Gibson said.
The training program kicks off on at noon on Jan. 12. Organizers said the first 800 people to register for both the program and the races will get a free T-shirt.
To register, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.