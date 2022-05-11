LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is partnering with the United States Postal Service to provide food for southern Indiana families in need.
As part of the partnership, families in Floyd County can fill bags of non-perishable food items and put them by their mailbox for USPS to pick up this Saturday, May 14.
The food will be taken to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana. Floyd County families in need can request a food order between Monday, May 16, and Friday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 812-944-1018.
Food pick-ups will be scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to help take in and sort donations on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at the New Albany Post Office on Elm Street downtown, and during the week, May 16-20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help sort and store food at the Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope on Green Valley Road.
To volunteer, call 812-944-1018 to sign up.
