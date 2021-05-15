LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scottsburg, Indiana, residents have a new way to showcase some of their locally grown produce.
The Scott County Community Foundation awarded a grant to the town's farmers market to open at a new pavilion on Main Street next to the Scott County Heritage Center. The new pavilion, which opened Saturday, can hold up to 16 vendors.
As more people stayed home during the pandemic, many started growing gardens and selling their produce to make extra income.
Since then, demand for a farmers market space at the new pavilion has has been strong, according to market organizers.
"In three years — two years — it has grown into this. It's amazing," organizer Sharon Parker said. "It's just very overwhelming to see what has happened, and it's wonderful."
The Scott County Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Sept. 25.
For more information and the latest updates, visit the market's official Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.