LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County animal center is asking for help ahead of incoming winter weather.
Second Chances Wildlife Center is asking for a generator to borrow ahead of incoming snow and ice. In a Facebook post, the center said it is not prepared for a possible power outage, which would mean losing heat.
Without heat, the center worries its sick and baby animals could die. They're now asking for a company or someone in the community to donate a generator so it can keep the animals warm if it loses power.
Second Chances works to rescue and rehabilitate injured or displaced wildlife. They're located at 487 Gentry Lane, Mt. Washington, KY, and can be reached at 502-888-5470. Click here to connect with the center on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.