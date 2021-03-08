LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews with the city of Louisville are making sure there are fewer bumps in the road.
On Monday, the city launched its annual "Pothole Blitz." The Road Division repairs an average of 40,000 potholes each year in Louisville.
The cold, snow and heavy rain causes potholes as the water can creep under the surface of the asphalt and re-freeze. Then, as temperatures warm, cracks form in the roadway, which turn into potholes.
There are three ways to report a pothole to be filled.
"If you are on Twitter, you can use the hashtag #502pothole," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday morning. "Makes you feel like a real citizen, #502pothole. Just make sure you add the address or intersection that the pothole is located."
You can also call 311, or report a pothole on the city of Louisville website.
