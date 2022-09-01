LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of September signals the return of fall festivals, and a Kentucky farm is kicking off the festivities this weekend.
Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville is hosting its Sunflower & Corn Festival this Labor Day weekend and next weekend.
From Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-11, guests can pick sunflowers and participate in various family activities. There will be corn roasting, food trucks and other vendors.
Wristbands for the festival can be purchased for $12 and include activities such as train rides, jump pillows, a slide, pedal carts, barn twisters and a petting zoo.
A single sunflower picked at the farm costs $2, a quart-sized mason jar full of sunflowers will cost $12. Medium tin buckets of the flower will cost $24, and large tin buckets will cost $35.
This is the second year for the festival, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 12-5 p.m. on Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labor Day (Monday).
Gallrein Farms is located at 1029 Vigo Road in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
