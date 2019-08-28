LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville Fire Department found a way to put a smile on a little boy's face after his bike was stolen.
Jordan's family posted about the stolen bike Saturday night on a Shepherdsville Facebook page, and fire crew members saw it.
"Within an hour, the Shepherdsville Fire Department wrote me asking if they could give Jordan a new bike," the boy's mother posted on Facebook. "Of course I said yeah."
That's when the Shepherdsville Fire Department says crew members took up a collection and went to the store. They purchased a bike identical to the one that was stolen, along with a bike lock and a helmet, according to a Facebook post.
"So today they showed up in their 3 new bright green trucks, sirens on, and a huge group of fire fighters to give him a new bike that was exactly like the one that got stolen!" Jordan's mom posted on Saturday. "This was so awesome to see! Jordan was so excited."
The crew members say they just wanted to show Jordan that there are still good people in the world.
Jordan's mom agrees.
"There might be bad in the world, but there is still a whole lot of good too!!" she wrote. "Thank you Shepherdsville Fire Department! This was an amazing experience!"
