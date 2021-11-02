LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Slugger Field is gearing up for the holiday season with the debut of a new event.
"Breakfast with Santa" will include breakfast and photos with Santa, as well as a place to write letters to Santa and decorate ornaments in the clubhouses at Slugger Field, according to a news release.
Organizers said the event will be held every Saturday in December until Christmas — Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 — with time slots available from 8-9:30 a.m. and 10-11:30 a.m. Sessions will be capped at 100 participants, which will be split into two groups of 50 per clubhouse "to ensure a more personal visit with Santa."
When purchasing tickets, families can choose a specific date and time slot. Tickets cost $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Organizers say families with tickets will be able to enter Slugger Field 30 minutes before their time slot at the east Entrance next to Against the Grain.
To purchase tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (502) 212-2287.
